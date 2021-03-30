Defeat BJP in ‘all 234 seats’ in TN: Thiruma

Thiruchirapalli :

Campaigning for the DMK front candidates at Kumbakonam, the VCK chief said the present poll is an unusual one as Tamil Nadu has to overcome the communal forces who plan to divert people and create a commotion in the state. “The BJP has been planning in all sorts of ways to enter the state with their split politics and we should be cautious,” he said.





He said the DMK alliance has been fighting the communal forces for the past five years. “We all stand together on issues ranging from NEET to new Central farm laws,” he said.





Stating that the BJP has a dangerous agenda of imposing the RSS policy, Thiruma said the RSS killed Gandhiji and attempted to murder Kamarajar and so Sardar Vallabhai Patel even banned this organisation.





Thiruma charged that the BJP would never talk about the basic amenities like drinking water problems, pathway to crematorium, farmers issue and social justice but they spit venom against the minorities and try to divide the people. “Now they take Lord Murugan for their political gains,” he said.