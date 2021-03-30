Freebies won’t eradicate poverty, says Kamal

Chennai :

“Parties are promising freebies but think about it. The freebies offered by the political parties will not alleviate poverty. It cannot be done,” asserted Kamal Haasan who was canvassing in support of his party Virugambakkam candidate lyricist Snehan.





Equating the freebies by the parties to fish curry, he said, “If they give you a fish curry for a day, will it suffice? What will you do for the rest of the year? MNM is a party trying to get you a fishing tool so that you catch your own fish and make fish curry daily for yourself and even for your guests. We are planning to do such a thing.” Pointing to the rampant corruption faced in the day to day lives, he said that people were forced to give bribes for even building their own houses and for anything.





“Some people say that MNM has a good chance in the election but doesn’t have the money power to take on its opponents. But I will tell them whatever we have is enough. We know our opponents have money running into lakhs of crores. Many common people will not even know how many zeros will be there in a lakh crore. But we will fight them,” he said, adding that people trusted these parties and allowed them to rule the state for the last 50 years.





Haasan said the state was on a brink of financial collapse as its debt has rose from one lakh crore to Rs 5.7 lakh crore in the last five years. “If you give them one more chance, the debt will go up to Rs 10 lakh crore. It is time to send them away,” he added.