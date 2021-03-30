Campaign Trail: Stalin targets AIADMK’s Mani-trio in Cabinet

Chennai :

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday targetted AIADMK’s three Mani(s) — Local Administration Minister SP Velumani, Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani — and said while Velumani indulged in open corruption, Thangamani did the same silently. “You all know how Veeramani acted,” he quipped.





These three ministers were only bothered about corruption, commission and collection, the DMK president further said, campaigning for the DMK-led front candidates of Jolarpet, Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Ambur at Jolorpet. Directly taking on Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani, he said the minister was known for only thinking of himself. “He has fine-tuned the art of grabbing others’ land,” Stalin said. “Following his involvement in a land grab deal in Vellore town, the issue reached Madras High Court and one of the judges went on to observe that the minister’s clear involvement revealed that there was no need of special permission to prosecute him,” Stalin added.





The DMK’s CM candidate also promised Tirupattur town a government medical college once the party is voted to power. He further added that the closed sandalwood oil plant near Vaniyambadi would be reactivated while the Jalagamparai waterfalls near Tiriupattur would be made into a tourist centre. Also, stormwater drain facilities would be provided for both Ambur and Vaniyambadi towns, he promised.