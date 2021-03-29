People in TN in favour of change, will vote for a secular, democratic govt says D Raja

Coimbatore :

The voters of Tamil Nadu have already decided to change the government, as they were against the 'fascist BJP and its puppet AIADMK', which have deprived the rights of the State and failed to protect the people, Raja told reporters here.





''The people have already decided to oust the AIADMK, the appendage of the BJP for its failure to protect the rights of the state and citizens, and wanted to install a new secular, democratic government,'' he added.





The CPI top leader said results of the ensuing elections would reflect on the BJP-led government at the Centre, which could also lead to its downfall and also decide the country's future.





Accusing the BJP of totally destroying the secular fabric of the country and welfare of the states, thus bending the Constitution, he said the saffron party wanted to implement RSS' ideology by dividing the people on the basis of language and religion.





With its plan to privatise almost all the sectors, including 74 per cent in Defence and to hand over to the cronies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi like Adani and Ambani, the economy was now in recession, Raja said.





BJP was 'throttling' democracy by registering cases under UAPA and sedition against dissent and by bringing in the three contentious farm laws, it wanted to create an open market for corporate houses, he alleged.





Raja rejected charges of the Left parties being communal after they had joined hands with Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal, saying the CPI always opposed communal and religious fundamentalism.