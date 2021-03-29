Prakash Karat urges TN voters to end 'adimai aatchi' to elect real govt working for state welfare

Chennai :

Addressing a rally in support of DMK’s Harbour constituency candidate PK Sekarbabu at Seven Wells here, Karat said that April 6 assembly polls would decide the future of Tamil Nadu.“My political life began in Tamil Nadu when I was a student in the late 1960s. In 1967, DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu and worked for the welfare of the state. But now the situation has changed. There is an Edappadi Palaniswami government in the state. It is not an independent government but ‘adimai aatchi (slave government)’. Its remote control lies in the hands of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah. So in this election, it is important to ensure that the next government is not an ‘adimai’ government. It should be a real government that serves the needs of Tamil Nadu,” he said.





Pointing out that AIADMK MPs in the Parliament voted in support of the three farms laws which are going to help the corporates to take over Indian agriculture and two labour laws that scrapped all the labour legislation taking away rights of the workers and trade unions, he said, “Every issue which concerns the farmers, workers and people of Tamil Nadu, this AIADMK government has gone along and supported all the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the centre.”





The Marxist leader also criticised the AIADMK for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, brought by the BJP, which is fundamentally changing citizenship in India. “For the first time, there is going to be citizenship defined on the basis of religion. Totally undermining the secular concept of citizenship. What is the stand of the AIADMK? Did they oppose the Citizenship amendment bill in the Parliament?” he asked and noted that state governments of Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh or Punjab declared that they will neither implement CAA nor National Register of Citizens as it deprives the citizenship of minorities. “But the AIADMK government here has blindly followed whatever the BJP govt has done regarding the anti-secular law which has been adopted,” he said.





Referring to the laws passed by the BJP ruled states targetting minorities in the name of love jihad, banning of cow slaughter and others, Karat warned that BJP, which does not have a significant presence in Tamil Nadu, is using the AIADMK as its proxy to take forward its brand of divisive and upper-caste Sanatana politics in the state. “BJP is the party which is imposing Hindi and Sanatana Brahmin culture all over the country. This will go against the entire social-cultural and progressive traditions of Tamil society. So that is why it is important in this election that we are not only fighting AIADMK but we are fighting the AIADMK-BJP axis. This alliance has to be defeated,” he said, urging the voters of the Harbour constituency to give resounding victory to DMK candidate PK Sekarbabu whose main opponent is BJP.