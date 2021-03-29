Constituency Watch - Vilathikulam: In search of elusive victory, DMK fields AIADMK’s ex-MLA

Madurai :

Vilathikulam constituency has long been in favour of AIADMK, which emerged victorious in nine battles since 1977. Much to its credit, the AIADMK also witnessed two successive victories from 1977 and 1989. Vilathikulam is considered a bastion of support for AIADMK.





As for two-time MLA Chinnappan, the accomplishments of the ruling AIADMK have been a boost for pride and prestige. Chinnappan said the Tamirabarani river interlinking project by the government would benefit the local people as Vaippar, the major water source would get surplus water. Above all, the wind turbine manufacturing unit, a megaproject proposed to set up at Melakaranthai, would largely benefit the local community for employment. Further development through Sipcot would also create job opportunities for entrepreneurs.





However, the DMK candidate Markandayan, the one-time MLA, who represented AIADMK in 2011, from the same constituency, later turned rebel as he was denied a ticket in 2016. The constituency fell vacant after Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly disqualified K Uma Maheswari, who won on behalf of the ruling party in 2016, one of the 18 MLAs parted ways with TTV Dhinakaran led AMMK. Even months later, Markandayan looked relentless in pursuit of victory and contested by-poll as an independent candidate from Vilathikulam in 2019 and secured 27,456 votes. With his tempo picking up, Markandayan yet following the usual anti-incumbency logic, his prospects appear to be improving as DMK remains upbeat and confident about prospects for the victory of the whole Tamil Nadu. Markandayan, a potential candidate of DMK, is looking forward to the challenge this time to ultimately succeed. On the other hand, AIADMK’s Chinnappan is hopeful of returning to winning ways to ensure Vilathikulam is a bastion of loyalty to AIADMK.





Though agriculture is a major occupation as farmers rely on rainfed cultivation in the constituency, which is mostly rural, the area being one of the six in the district, is lagging far behind in terms of economic development. The abundant existence of ‘prosopis juliflora’, which is known as seemai karuvelam, a thorny shrub, provides sustenance to most of the rural populace here. Such ones were made as firewood and charcoal.





P Murugesan, a resident of Pudur, who is also a farmer, said Vilathikulam is widely known for its mundu chilli, a red chilli variety with all qualities gained significance on a par with Andhra Pradesh. He said that Spices Board executives should analyse potential scenarios to promote exports of these produce. The lack of nationalised bank at Pudur, which remains a panchayat union comprising 42 villages, is a cause for concern among many. Adding to woes, he said roads are bad and public transport facility to connect villages is not enough.