‘Jumbo’ promise by BJP candidate for T’malai temple

Tiruvannamalai :

The popular temple elephant, Rukku, had died on March 22, 2018, and since then, there has at least been two other offers to buy an elephant for the temple. That the devotees loved and respected Rukku was evident about a year ago when a local contractor turned her burial site into a parking lot. The move triggered a high decibel opposition, forcing the contractor to shift the parking lot to another location.





The offer to buy an elephant is not exactly new. A police official had promised to get an elephant, which, however, was soon forgotten after the official was transferred. Then the owner of a large electronics firm in the town came forward. “But this was turned down by the temple management, as the person was embroiled in some trouble,” recalled S Sethu, a local resident.





Next, it was the turn of actor Mayilsamy. He had even brought an expert to the town, but the move was put on hold after elections were declared. That is when Thanigaivel came forward with this offer as a poll promise.





“When some local residents met me after my candidature was announced, they placed this issue on the top of a list of what the town needed. So I promised to do the needful when I win,” he said. When asked if he knew the intricacies involved in procuring an elephant, he told DT Next, “The Forest Department has asked for a deposit of nearly Rs 1 crore for the elephant’s maintenance and food. I will definitely help to procure an elephant after I win.”





However, HR&CE joint commissioner R Gnanasekar said most people who offer to get an elephant were unaware of the various issues involved. “The Forest Department places tough conditions which cannot be met easily. Only the State government can do the needful, for which we are waiting,” he said.