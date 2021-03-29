Kamal ready for a debate, but with PM Modi first: MNM

Chennai :

“We will accept the challenge, but firstly our leader like to hold a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After that, he would like to debate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Union Cabinet Ministers as well. Then he would finally debate with Vanathi Srinivasan. Minister Smriti Irani shall take steps to organise the debate,” Kumaravel said.





He noted that after being rejected twice by voters, Vanathi is contesting again and would lose for the third time. “Our students’ wing leaders would suffice to debate with Vanathi Srinivasan,” he added.





Campaigning for Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi on Sunday, Union Minister Irani had challenged the actor-turned-politician to debate with her party candidate to find out who knows the issues of the constituency better and provide solutions to them. Appealing to the people to cast their votes for the BJP on April 6, she said “Lakshmi (goddess of wealth) is not coming with the torch, but on Kamal (Lotus).”