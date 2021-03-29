Radha Ravi’s comment on Kamal’s personal life draws flak

Chennai :

A video of Radha Ravi campaigning on March 22 has surfaced on social media for the personal and derogatory remarks against Kamal.





In his speech, Radha Ravi said that he agreed to campaign for Vanathi Srinivasan so that he could warn the people about Kamal Haasan. “How would Kamal, who could not protect three women, protect the people,” he asked.





“Radha Ravi’s politically uncivilised, third-rated speech is highly reprehensible. There is no political civility in speaking poorly in public and criticising one personal life. Your words reflect the beauty of your inner self,” MNM vice president Dr R Mahendran tweeted on Sunday.





Radha Ravi’s video resurfaced following Union Minister Smriti Irani campaign for Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday where she asked the voters to reject the DMK led alliance as its leaders made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister’s mother.





Political commentator Sumanth Raman tweeted: “@VanathiBJP this kind of speech is just wrong. You should have interrupted him.”





Interestingly, Radha Ravi joined BJP in 2019 after he was suspended by DMK for his vile and sexist remarks against actor Nayanthara. He immediately joined AIADMK, but only to join the BJP in 2019. In July 2020, he was made BJP’s state executive committee member by party state president L Murugan.