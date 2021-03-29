EPS has accepted defeat even before polls, says Stalin

Coimbatore :

Referring to Chief Minister’s remarks that he is ready to give away his life to defeat DMK in the upcoming polls, Stalin said that Palaniswami is the only person to accede defeat even before polls.





“You don’t have to give away your life to defeat DMK. Rather, you should live long to see the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. The CM has begun to blabber due to fear of defeat. Only those, who think of destroying DMK, would vanish. There are several lakhs of Stalin’s from Chennai to Kanniyakumari to save the DMK,” he said, while campaigning in Kangeyam in Tirupur district.





Stating that the BJP may face a ‘wash out’ in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said similarly the AIADMK shouldn’t win even in one seat as the AIADMK MLA will then become a BJP’s proxy.





“Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son, who won the Parliamentary polls on an AIADMK ticket, has now become the voice of BJP,” he said.





Stressing for a change in regime, the DMK leader urged the electorate to choose DMK to fight against NEET, imposition of Hindi, snatching of state’s rights and to retrieve the self-respect of Tamil Nadu.





Earlier, while addressing party men in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, Stalin said that School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan has remained a silent spectator to saffronisation of the education sector by the BJP-led Central government by implementing NEET and the New Education Policy (NEP).





Alleging that the Chief Minister, who once stood with folded hands before Sengottaiyan during former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s regime is now taking revenge on him, Stalin alleged that the Minister is kept in the dark even on issues concerning the education department.