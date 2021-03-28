Tamil Nadu CM turns emotional, hits out at A Raja

Chennai :

Palaniswami said that the manner in which A Raja spoke was disgusting and added that the attack was owing to a common man like him becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.





Palaniswami asked, "If a Chief Minister is being disrespected in such a manner, then what will happen to common man if such people come to the power."





The Chief Minister said that it is not only about his mother, rather every mother and a lesson must be taught to those who speak filthy about women and motherhood.





Palaniswami said, "My mother is no more now, she was born in a village and was a farmer who worked day and night for survival and such statements on her are highly disgusting."