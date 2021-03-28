Elect OPS with record margin, EPS appeals

Chennai :

Panneerselvam is seeking reelection from Bodinayakanur where his rival is Thanga Tamilselvan of the DMK, who had shifted allegiance from the AIADMK. Terming him as a betrayer, Palaniswami Tamilselvam had not only become an MLA twice and an MP once while in the AIADMK but even owed his very identity to the party. It was the party cadre’s efforts that earned his victory. Hence, the voters should punish him for his betrayal by ensuring that he loses even the deposit in the ensuing polls, said Palaniswami.





Taking a dig at DMK president MK Stalin, Palaniswami said his dream of becoming the Chief Minister would never be realised. The Chief Minister then listed development projects that his government has brought to the constituency and those in the pipeline, including Sakkulathu Mettu road to Kerala through Thevaram that would soon commence work.





Recalling the life and contributions of party founder and former chief minister MG Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami said both the stalwarts worked for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Even though they were not alive, they continue to live on in the hearts of people, he said.