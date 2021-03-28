BDO, constables suspended by ECI for breach of poll duty

Chennai :

Deputy Collectors and members of the static surveillance team who are not attending MCC violation complaints within two hours are now being suspended, sources with the Public Election Department said.





The first such suspension of Block Development Officer and police constables was initiated in Pollachi and Valparai.





A copy of the suspension order issued by Coimbatore Collector S Nagarajan, who is also the district election officer, placed Pollachi BDO Vellingiri and two constables Prasath and Kumaravel under suspension.





The designated election expenditure observer forwarded a complaint to the static surveillance team, but it failed to act on the complaint even after two hours, the suspension order read.