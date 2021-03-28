Constituency Watch - Trend repeats in Avadi as AIADMK, DMK field same candidates as 2016

Chennai :

The ruling AIADMK has fielded sitting MLA and Tamil Development Minister K Pandiarajan, while the opposition DMK has fielded its district secretary SM Nasar, who has been the municipal chairman for more than a decade.





When they had faced off last time, Pandiarajan emerged victorious but only by a small margin of around 1,400 votes. The narrow margin has charged the contest this time.





To his credit, Pandiarajan has brought developmental projects to Avadi, including upgrading the Municipality into a Corporation and ecologically restoring the polluted Athipet lake. He has also assured that he would bring new IT companies to his constituency by linking the Chennai peripheral road that connects Mamallapuram and Minjur. Pandiarajan in his campaign now assures restoration of five more lakes if he wins again.





DMK district secretary Nasar is known for his strong local connect, having served as a councillor and municipal chairman for more than three consecutive terms. His supporters have now intensified the campaign, telling voters that he would be a Minister if he won the election. Intensifying the campaign, Nasar has started visiting temples and residential areas where he performed poorly in the 2016 polls.





“In 2016, the same candidates crossed swords, with Nasar losing to Pandiarajan by a slim margin. This time we are charged up, and won’t lose this seat for more than a decade,” says M Manickam of the DMK.





“Pandiarajan was dubbed as an outsider in 2016, but he delivered a lot for the constituency as an MLA and Minister. Though there are civic issues, the Minister is popular among the voters in Thiruverkadu and Ayanambakkam areas,” says Vanitha Kamalakannan, a homemaker from the constituency.





However, Avadi will not be a cakewalk for any candidate, as Kamal Haasan’s MNM and Seeman’s NTK have good traction among youngsters.