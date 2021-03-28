Drinking water tops list of issues raised by public

Chennai :

Unlike previous years, the storage in the drinking water supplying lakes is more than enough to meet the city’s water requirement until the northeast monsoon. The city reservoirs, including the newly opened Thervoykandigai lake has a total storage of 9,551 million cubic feet as against the 6,333 mcft last year. Chennai Metro water also began the daily supply of drinking water in the city following adequate water storage.





“Even though the drinking water being supplied to all streets through lorries and water tanks, the public has been demanding piped drinking water supply to all the homes,” said former Chennai Mayor and DMK’s Saidapet candidate Ma Subramanian. He said his party has promised to provide piped drinking water supply to all the homes in its manifesto. “When our Thalaivar (MK Stalin) becomes CM, we will fulfil people’s demand for piped water supply. It will reduce the expense of transportation through lorries,” he said.





At Madhavaram, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate R Elumalai said the residents of his constituency want to put an end to the illegal extraction of groundwater by the lorries. “The groundwater level has gone down drastically in Madhavaram, Manjampakkam, Red Hills and Puzhal due to illegal extraction of the water tankers. I have moved the Madras High Court and local magistrate court against the water tankers and got the court direction to the police to act against such water tankers,” Elumalai said.





Several areas in the Madhavaram constituency does not get piped drinking water supply and people were dependent on the groundwater for the daily needs, he said, adding that the dumping of solid wastes and letting out of sewage in the Red Hills reservoir was another major concern.





MNM candidates for Tambaram and Maduravoyal (Siva Elango and Padma Priya) also listed drinking water supply as the major issues raised by the voters.