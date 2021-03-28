AIADMK announces State-wide protests condemning Raja’s speech

Chennai :

The party has also submitted a petition with the Public Election Department seeking action against Raja, alleging that his speech was speech vulgar, scandalous and of bad taste, bringing down the ethics of the election campaign.





During his campaign at Thousand Lights constituency, Raja said while DMK leader MK Stalin grew through the ranks from a youth wing leader to the deputy chief minister, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was a premature baby nurtured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His birth as the Chief Minister was out of an illegitimate affair, Raja had reported said during the speech, urging voters across the State to not vote for AIADMK.





Though Raja said his figurative statement was being twisted, it did not quell the anger among AIADMK functionaries. While the AIADMK cadres in Chennai staged protests seeking action against him, the legal wing of the party filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo seeking his ban from any electoral campaign for the April 6 polls.





“A Raja has undermined the reputation of the leaders of our party, also subverting the elections process, and his choice of words are vulgar triggering hate among the public,” it said in the petition. Asking the Election Commission to register a case against him for electoral offences and under the provisions of the Indian Penal code.





This was not the first time Raja focussed his fire on Palaniswami. Two days ago he had said the value of the AIADMK leader was lesser than that of the footwear worn by his party chief Stalin.





Commenting on the remark, Palaniswami said during his campaign rally on Saturday, “I am a poor farmer and let me be that the cheap slipper as compared by you. I wonder whether the Rs 1.76 lakh crore 2G scam money gives you the nerve to speak against a farmer like me.”