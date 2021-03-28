BJP facing Pondy election with money power, accuses Cong leader

Chennai :

Talking to mediapersons along with former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, he said as the date for voting is approaching, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Giriraj Singh, and Arjun Ram Meghawal and among others are visiting Puducherry frequently.





He wondered where they were in the last five years. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Puducherry recently, he assured that attention will be given to tourism development, business, education and spirituality.





However, the election manifesto of the BJP, released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reflects nothing about these assurances. The Senior Congress leader said statehood for Puducherry is a policy of the Congress, DMK and even the opposition NR Congress.





NR Congress president N Rangaswamy had even stated that the party will boycott elections if statehood was not granted for Puducherry.





Now, with the BJP not mentioning anything about statehood for Puducherry in their election manifesto, the NR Congress should make its stance clear whether the party is accepting the decision of the BJP that statehood will not be granted for Puducherry, the AICC General Secretary said.





There was nothing about the waiver of Puducherry’s legacy loan as mentioned by the Prime Minister in the election manifesto of the BJP, he added.