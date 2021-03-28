DMK ropes in late Vanniyar strongman’s family members to negate PMK effect

Chennai :

Barely a couple of days after meeting DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, Guru’s daughter is busy touring the areas dominated by Vanniyars. For instance, the first pit stop was at Pennagaram, where PMK state president G K Mani is the candidate of NDA.





During her campaigns, she blamed PMK founder S Ramadoss for her father’s death and accused the PMK leadership of siphoning off the funds raised for her father’s treatment.





The DMK had roped in Guru’s son Kanalarasan months ago when he met Udhayanidhi Stalin, youth wing secretary of the DMK, and vowed his support to the Dravidian major in the Assembly polls, thanks to DMK’s Dharmapuri MP Dr Senthilkumar who was instrumental in wooing Guru’s family away from the PMK.





The campaign by Guru’s family, DMK believes, has caused understandable consternation among the PMK.





The recent somersault by AIADMK Ministers on the 10.5 per cent compartmental reservation for Vanniyars has only dented the confidence of the PMK, which was facing its friend-turned-foe plus the might of DMK that wields considerable influence among the Vanniyars in the region.