Choose NTK for political change, says Seeman

Thiruchirapalli :

Those who want such a change in the State’s politics would prefer Naam Tamilar Katchi, added Seeman during his campaign in Thanjavur on Saturday.





Addressing the campaign at Sengipatttu in Thanjavur, Seeman said the present leaders were using politics to loot the country rather than serve the people. Every election, the party in power changed but there was no change in politics. “We do not want a change in person and political party each five years, but we want a political change,” Seeman said.





Alleging that the politicians were giving money for votes, he asked how an actual democracy would prevail in such a situation. The Centre-ruling BJP and also Congress reduced the people into mere slaves, and both AIADMK and DMK were supporting them, he added.





According to him, the only way to save the agriculture sector from the ruins that it is in right now was to make farming government employment. Also, he added, just like there are tests for school and college students, there should be a test for those wanting to enter politics. “We need an entrance test for Ministers,” Seeman said.





The people’s priority should be to defeat not only the AIADMK but the DMK as well because it was its president, late M Karunanidhi, who was behind the controversial methane extraction project in the Cauvery delta region, he alleged.