In a first, door-to-door postal voting begins in TN, 1.49L register

Chennai :

According to poll officials, 12-D forms (seeking postal ballots) had been received by returning officers from over 1.49 lakh elderly electors and the process of registering their votes will continue. The maximum number of elderly voters have registered from Salem while Theni has the least. “The final compilation of electoral voters is on,” Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters here. “This is the first time the aged public are allowed to vote through postal ballots and the senior citizens have expressed happiness over the arrangement,” a returning officer told DT Next.





After the completion of process, the postal votes will be moved to strong rooms and the EVM machines will join the postal votes on the night of April 6 night, the official added.





Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the ECI to preserve the postal ballots of the elderly voters, the differently abled and the COVID-19-affected in strong rooms with CCTV cameras. This directive was given so that there is no room for any complaint at a later stage.