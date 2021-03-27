Translators get ‘fine-tuned’ for BJP campaign

Chennai :

“The BJP, which is ambitious of electing MLAs in TN is more prepared this time by identifying local issues and a team of translators are reviewing their language prudence and are also reaching out to the people with translation skills,” said senior BJP functionary and state secretary R Srinivasan who often translates the Hindi version of Modi’s speech in English.





Tamil Nadu BJP incharge CT Ravi has also started learning Tamil names and slogans to ensure that the campaign speech connects with the public. “He has picked up the Tamil names of constituencies and Hindutva phrases like Veeravel Vettrivel at a fast pace,” recalls BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad. He claims that they have a team of translators to help BJP leaders connect with the public.





“H Raja, professor Sreenivasan, SR Sekhar, Narendran and KT Raghavan are some of the top leaders with language skillsets and our district level teams also work overtime in revising and upgrading the content of political leaders,” the BJP spokesperson said.





Most of the speeches are drafted by the leaders in Delhi but the fine tuning is done by local translators. But top leaders like Modi, Shah and Nadda make impromptu speeches and at times it is the translators’ presence of mind that saves the day, said a BJP insider.