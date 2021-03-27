HC questions ECI’s neutrality after Pondy bulk SMS campaign

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said on Friday that it was apparent that the BJP may have resorted to a form of campaigning not permissible under the model code of conduct.





Pointing out that it was evident that voters’ personal details may have been obtained and used for poll campaign, the bench led by the Chief Justice said: “Unfortunately, the authority (UIDAI) who can ascertain how personal details may have been leaked from its system claims that the petitioner is yet to bring the matter to its attention, and the ECI says it has to wait for the investigation of the crime department.”





A serious investigation was required, it said, and at one stage warned the Commission of postponing the elections if action was not forthcoming.





However, the ECI said that polls could not be deferred based on mere allegations. The Commission also submitted that it did not receive any letter seeking permission to send bulk SMS as claimed by BJP and a show-cause notice was issued to the party on March 7.





During the hearing on the public interest litigation filed by A Anand, president, DYFI Puducherry unit, Chief Justice Banerjee also asked the Commission to keep all political parties in check, including those in power and those who are not.





However, UIDAI on Friday described as “factually incorrect” “allegations” that it has shared residents’ details in bulk for purposes other than those provided in the Aadhaar Act.