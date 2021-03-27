Constituency Watch - Singanallur: Oppn’s ‘face saver’ constituency to witness a triangular contest

Chennai :

In this poll, the DMK sees it as a matter of pride to retain the seat. Indeed, this constituency was the only ‘face saver’ for the Opposition party in the 2016 Assembly polls, when the AIADMK made a clean sweep in all other nine constituencies in Coimbatore except Singanallur. The sitting MLA N Karthick managed to win the seat by a tender margin of 5,180 votes against AIADMK’s ‘Singai’ Muthu.





However, it may not be an easy task ahead for the Opposition party now as both the AIADMK and MNM are vying to make a mark in Singanallur. “Despite the constituency being represented by AIADMK and DMK in the past, Singanallur struggles with its poor roads, erratic drinking water supply and improper drainage system. I will address these issues by setting up public service centres in all the 21 wards of the constituency,” said Mahendran of MNM.





He is likely to add toughness to the political battle as he polled a decent 1.44 lakh votes in the last Parliamentary elections in the Coimbatore constituency even during the first outing of MNM. Over the years, the party has now grown in stature with the actor turned politician Kamal Haasan too jumping into the fray from Coimbatore. The DMK has won Singanallur four times, AIADMK thrice, CPM and Praja Socialist Party twice and Janata Party once since 1967.





For quite obvious reasons, people believe that politics comes into play among the Dravidian majors even in resolving public grievances in the lone Assembly segment represented by the DMK. With a large presence of MSMEs, industrialists have been demanding an industrial park. “During every poll, major political parties listen to our grievances and assure remedy. But they conveniently forget to address our concerns after coming to power. Our major grievances like GST, non-sanctioning of loans by banks for industrial entrepreneurs and steady increase in prices of raw materials remains unsolved,” said K Maniraj, president of Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association (KOPMA), who himself is jumping the poll bandwagon from the constituency.