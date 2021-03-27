Independents stay mum in Vellore

Chennai :

Between March 12 and 19, a total of 116 candidates filed their nominations for the 5 Assembly constituencies (Vellore, Katpadi, Gudiyattam (reserved), KV Kuppam (reserved) and Anaicut) in Vellore. Of the 116 nominations, 33 were rejected leaving 83 candidates in the fight. On the last day for withdrawal of nominations on March 22, 13 nominations were withdrawn leaving a final list of 70 candidates in the field.





Of the seventy, most of the candidates belonged to registered and unrecognized political parties while independents numbered slightly more than 30. However, as candidates of major political parties, including the Dravidian majors, have started hectic campaigning there has been no indication of any independent candidate canvassing votes in any of the five constituencies.





When asked, an experienced insider S Prakash said, “This is usually a ploy adopted by other political parties to place as many agents as possible in a polling booth. As independent candidates are allowed one agent in each booth in the constituency they are contesting from, political parties themselves make independents contest so that they will have another agent inside a polling booth.”





Reiterating this, an AIADMK functionary Samuthuva Kumar of Vellore said, “Sometimes parties also get a general agent power in writing from the independent candidate which allows them to visit all booths in a constituency at will.” P Natarajan of Vellore said, “It helps them tally the votes cast and that not cast, which gives them a fairly good idea on how voting progresses in each booth.”