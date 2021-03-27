After ‘anti-Hindu’ attack, DMK candidates take to temples for image revamp

Chennai :

The BJP has instructed its star campaigners to rake up past speeches of Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and controversial YouTubers Karuppar Kottam that allegedly denigrated Hindu gods. Through its IT wing, the saffron party has also been using social media to target DMK candidates as being anti-Hindus.





In response, the DMK candidates are leaving no stones unturned. DMK’s Avadi candidate SM Nasar, a Muslim leader who was the former municipal chairman, is now a regular visitor to all the Hindu temples in his constituency. He attends the special prayers at temples, and also visits mosques and churches. “God is one, it is the people who choose different paths,” Nasar told his supporters after launching the campaign at the famous Pachaiamman temple in Avadi. “Pachaiammam is a popular deity among the local public. Our candidate launched the campaign after offering prayers for Amma; this time victory is ours,” says R Sudhakar, a former councillor from Annanur.





Similarly, sporting a kumkum on his forehead, I Paranthaman, the party’s candidate for Egmore constituency, is a regular visitor to places of worship in the neighbourhood. “The allegation of DMK being against Hindus is a vested political campaign by the RSS. I am a Hindu by birth; and 90 per cent of DMK cadre are Hindus. I will ensure that all temples in my constituency are taken care of with regular poojas and religious ceremonies,” Paranthaman adds.





“We agree that the DMK is a party for both devotees and non-believers, but they remained silent against Karuppar Kuttam and the hate speeches by Thirumavalavan. We will continue to expose them,” said BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad.



