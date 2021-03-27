After ‘anti-Hindu’ attack, DMK candidates take to temples for image revamp

Facing a virulent attack from BJP that the DMK was “anti-Hindu”, the candidates fielded by the Dravidian party are now sporting vibuthi and kumkum on their forehead and sacred threads on their hands as an overt sign of belief, hoping that it would ward off the Hindutva onslaught.
Chennai:
The BJP has instructed its star campaigners to rake up past speeches of Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and controversial YouTubers Karuppar Kottam that allegedly denigrated Hindu gods. Through its IT wing, the saffron party has also been using social media to target DMK candidates as being anti-Hindus.
In response, the DMK candidates are leaving no stones unturned. DMK’s Avadi candidate SM Nasar, a Muslim leader who was the former municipal chairman, is now a regular visitor to all the Hindu temples in his constituency. He attends the special prayers at temples, and also visits mosques and churches. “God is one, it is the people who choose different paths,” Nasar told his supporters after launching the campaign at the famous Pachaiamman temple in Avadi. “Pachaiammam is a popular deity among the local public. Our candidate launched the campaign after offering prayers for Amma; this time victory is ours,” says R Sudhakar, a former councillor from Annanur.
Similarly, sporting a kumkum on his forehead, I Paranthaman, the party’s candidate for Egmore constituency, is a regular visitor to places of worship in the neighbourhood. “The allegation of DMK being against Hindus is a vested political campaign by the RSS. I am a Hindu by birth; and 90 per cent of DMK cadre are Hindus. I will ensure that all temples in my constituency are taken care of with regular poojas and religious ceremonies,” Paranthaman adds.
“We agree that the DMK is a party for both devotees and non-believers, but they remained silent against Karuppar Kuttam and the hate speeches by Thirumavalavan. We will continue to expose them,” said BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad.
‘Not against any religion, but rooted in Dravidam’
The DMK was not any religion, but is an organisation strongly rooted in the Dravidian concept of ‘Ondre Kulam, Oruvaney Devan’ (one race, one god), said its president MK Stalin, while addressing a massive gathering in front of the Ranga Ranga Gopuram in Srirangam on Friday.
The party was being targetted by the AIADMK and the BJP because these parties ruling the State and Centre are not able to tell the people what developmental projects they had brought to the people, he said.
Listing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises, including two crore jobs every year, retrieving black money stashed abroad and using it to provide Rs 15 lakh for every citizen, and doubling farm income, Stalin said none of these were kept. Similarly, the AIADMK regime failed to fulfill the promises of distributing free mobile phones, reducing milk price to Rs 25 per litre and free fertilisers for farmers, he added.
“Now both AIADMK and BJP are jointly campaigning for the polls. You should ensure on April 6 that both are wiped off from the Assembly by bestowing a massive victory for the DMK,” he urged the voters.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam were only interested in protecting the government and thus their position instead of doing anything for the people, he charged, accusing them of surrendering the State’s right to the Centre-ruling BJP for this.
Campaigning in Karur, Stalin said sand from Amaravati and Cauvery rivers would be allowed to be used for local public. His government would set up treatment plants for dyeing units, banana research centre, bus body building park, consecration of Lakshmi Narayana Swamy temple in Thirukampuliyur, and factory for drumstick value-added products, he promised.
Stalin added Health Minister ‘gutkha’ Vijaya Baskar and Transport Minister ‘sand’ Vijayabhaskar would lose their deposits in the upcoming election.
