CPM slams BJP for misusing I-T dept against Oppn parties

In a statement, Balakrishnan said that the I-T department raided DMK’s former minister and Tiruvannamalai candidate EV Velu’s office, residence, college and industries since Thursday.





“The raid was conducted at Velu’s residence and other places related to him amid BJP’s candidate contesting in Tiruvannamalai constituency. It was a politically motivated raid to slander the image of the DMK candidate, ” he alleged.





Pointing out that the I-T department has been used by the Centre to intimidate the Opposition parties and candidates, he said all the raids happened after the election schedule was announced related to the Opposition parties. He added that his party was not against legal action being taken on those who evade tax and amass wealth illegally.





“However, such raids are being conducted at the time of election only to paralyse the functioning of the Opposition parties. The approach of the BJP government is aiming at crippling democratic functioning through such politically motivated attacks. BJP wants to stop the victory of the DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance in the ensuing polls, ” he opined.





He urged the Centre to stop such raids to provide transparent and equal space for all the political parties.