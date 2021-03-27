Digital campaign to woo youth reaches dizzy heights

Chennai :

DMK president MK Stalin, eyeing to return to power after a 10-year long gap, attired in whites is greeted in the colourful ad against the powerful BGM with lyrics beginning with “Stalin comes calling, will give dawn” (‘Stalinthaan varraaru, vidiyal thara poraaru’ in Tamil).





The DMK ads have glossy shots of Stalin in the background of sunbeams (Rising Sun is the party symbol) and shots of children fanning five fingers, elderly people sporting smiles, and women coming in clusters to the party leader. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy, a professed farmer, folds his hands in a namaste with a broad smile at the end of montage shots of students, women, villagers, farmers exuding beaming smiles.





Some political analysts, on condition of anonymity, said the Dravidian parties had no other go but to go digital for today the youth in the 18-30 age group had the key to decide the success or failure of the parties in the elections.





According to the Election Commission, the total population of Tamil Nadu is pegged at 6.26 crore with the young voters in the 18-29 age group numbering 1.37 crore, accounting for 21.86 per cent. The first-time voters number over 13 lakh. A psephological analysis of past elections shows both DMK and AIADMK not so apart, in terms of the percentage of votes they had garnered. In the 15th Assembly elections held in 2016, the margin between the vote percentage of both parties was not so wide. While the AIADMK, which captured power for the second successive term, had got 1,78,06,490 votes (40.88 per cent) and the DMK which finished second, had recorded 1,36,70,511 votes (31.39 percentage). It means that the DMK had missed the victory, just short of a little over 9.49 per cent. This explains why both parties are now obsessed with a digital campaign, talking their online way into the young hearts what with the voters (21.86 per cent) having the potential of tilting the scales either way.





According to the Google Transparency Report, the DMK spent Rs 10.43 crore for digital ad campaign from February 19, 2019, to March 25, 2021, and the AIADMK, along with Crayon Advertising, spent Rs 1.84 crore. No wonder, topping the list of the parties spending for the online campaign is the BJP (Rs 16.18 crore).