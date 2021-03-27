Thiruma calls Stalin political heir of Jaya, stirs fresh row

Chennai :

“In his firm Opposition to Sanathana Dharma Stalin proves that he is the son of former DMK Supremo M Karunanidhi and in his ability to take firm decisions within the party, I see Stalin as the political heir of Jayalalithaa,” said Thirumavalavan, in an interview to a Tamil daily.





Thirumavalan’s comment linking Stalin with Jayalalithaa, who has been Karunanidhi’s arch-rival, has created a debate in Tamil Nadu politics, at the time when the State is about to face its 16th Assembly elections on April 6.





In the interview, Thirumavalavan recalls the efforts made within the DMK to oust VCK from the alliance and said that Stalin, like Jayalalithaa, is more authoritative in the party affairs. Though the comments of Thirumavalavan linking Stalin with Jayalalithaa has raised the eyebrows of many, political commentators said that there was nothing wrong with the comments.





“Thirumavalavan referred to Stalin as the political heir of Jayalalithaa mainly to counter PMK. Unlike Karunanidhi, Stalin dealt with PMK firmly by shutting all the doors for the party, which has impressed Thirumavalavan more than others,” said political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy.





He also said that he compared Stalin on intra-party issues when he dealt with senior leaders of DMK firmly. “Stalin’s decisions are more like Jayalalithaa than Karunanidhi, who used to be diplomatic in handling leaders both within the party and outside the party,” said Duraisamy.





When VCK General Secretary D Ravikumar was asked about the comments of Thirumavalavan, he refused to comment on the issue.