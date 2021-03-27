BJP is known to protect Tamils’ rights, says Nadda

Thiruchirapalli :

Campaigning for the BJP candidate for Tiruvaiyaru candidate Poondi S Venkatesan, Nadda pointed out that the DMK was mere spectators when Congress-led Centre banned the traditional sport of Jallikattu. “They (Congress) have always ignored local issues and Tamil sentiments. “It was the then Congress minister Jairam Ramesh who issued notification against Jallikattu and the DMK, which was the part of the government, was a mere spectator. Now, they are blaming BJP as anti-Tamil sentiment party,” he said.





Stressing that the DMK is noted for dynasty, money and kangaroo court, the BJP president said the people would never forget the Congress-DMK corruption. “That’s why we say their alliance is 2G, 3G and 4G as they have been corrupt for generations,” Nadda said.





He said that the Congress was up for dynastic politics. “We had witnessed from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and from Gujarat to the North East, we have witnessed the dynastic politics except for BJP,” the party president opined.





Nadda pointed out that more than 700 fishermen were shot dead by SL force during the Congress-DMK rule but after the BJP rule, such firing was stopped. “We have also started the Blue Revolution to give fishermen the best possible facilities for fishing and their livelihood,” he added. He recalled that the AIADMK government-initiated action against the Karruppar Koottam, who desecrated Lord Murugan, but the DMK had not even issued any comment against them, he said adding that the Tamil Nadu houses over 48,000 temples and a separate board would be formed to administer the temples.