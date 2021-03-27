Being star campaigner, have to use chopper for quick stopovers: Kamal

Chennai :

“Some people are making fun of my ride in the helicopter. They don’t know what I am doing after getting down from the helicopter… It is my duty to carry my party candidates in palanquin so that people would recognise them and elect them. I am the only known face in my party. I am leaving it to you so that you will elect and sent them to the Assembly,” he said while seeking support for his party’s Avadi candidate. He said that he would go straight to the airport after his campaigning to visit the next place for campaign.





While campaigning for V Ponraj, the party’s Anna Nagar candidate, the actor-turned-politician said that his party’s promise of providing a computer was not a freebie, but a tool to access the government services from home. “Makkal Needhi Maiam is a party that functions without paper. It is a digital party. It will continue even after we form the government. The computer we promise to provide to every home is not only for playing games on the internet but to get connected with the government and even question the delay in any service,” he said, pointing out that Ponraj has connected to the campaign through digitally as he was tested positive for COVID-19.





He said that the right to services would be provided only by those who maintain probity in public life, not by those who wait to get commission. He asserted that his party would provide a clean government as its top leadership are not corrupt.