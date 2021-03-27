Campaign Trail: AIIMS in Madurai: EPS, OPS counter Udhay’s charges, BJP functionary files complaint

Chennai :

After DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin trolled the BJP and AIADMK on AIIMS Hospital issue, the AIADMK top brass, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam have been countering Udhayanidhi in the election campaigns by informing the voters about the importance of AIIMS Hospital and the development in the ongoing construction of the facility in Madurai.





“AIIMS Hospital was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of people of Madurai. The hospital will have all the facilities and as Prime Minister himself has laid the foundation stone for the project the work will soon be commenced,” said Palaniswami, during his campaign in Madurai.





Recently, Udhayanidhi Stalin, during his campaign in Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi, showed a brick and claimed that it was the foundation stone laid by Prime Minister in 2019. He also claimed that there was no progress in construction work and Rs 72 crore was allotted for the project.





The campaign of Udhayanidhi trolling BJP-AIADMK alliance was a huge hit among the voters as once BJP used the same AIIMS Hospital for its propaganda. Now the BJP and AIADMK are involved in the process of defending the allegations of Udhayanidhi.





Responding to the comments of Udhayanidhi, Panneerselvam said that the DMK leader has said that works in AIIMS have not commenced which is not true. “Construction work is going on. Compound wall for all the entire 200 acres has been raised. The area has been marked and in the next six or seven months the AIIMS Hospital will definitely function in Madurai,” said Panneerselvam.





He also said that during the rule of Congress government state government struggled hard to get permission for establishing even a single medical college hospital, but during the rule of Narendra Modi approval has been given for 17 medical colleges in the state.





Online complaint against Udhayanidhi for stealing brick





Meanwhile, Needhi Pandian, a lawyer and a BJP functionary from Kovilpatti, filed an online complaint at Vilathikulam police station against Udhayanidhi for his campaign on AIIMS. In the complaint, Needhi Pandian has alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin has stolen the brick kept for construction of AIIMS and Udhayanidhi had himself accepted it in the campaign.





Pandian also urged the police to file a case against Udhayanidhi for stealing the brick and to recover the stolen brick.