Rs 3.5 cr seized from DMK candidate’s properties

In a move that set tongues wagging, Income Tax officials conducted raids at 15 premises, including colleges and residences, of DMK’s Tiruvannamalai candidate and former minister EV Velu on Thursday. His house in Chennai was also raided, sources said, adding that Rs 3.5 crore was seized from various premises.
Tiruvannamalai:
Incidentally, the searches happened on a day when DMK president MK Stalin was in town to campaign for the party’s candidates, including Velu. A 20-member I-T team entered the premises around 11 am after Velu and Stalin, who stayed there on Wednesday night, left for the campaign in Tiruvannamalai town. The campus on the Tiruvannamalai – Tirukovilur road houses a medical college and hospital, two engineering colleges, an arts and science college, a CBSE school, and residences of Velu and his wife.
Tiruchy Collector transferred:
The ECI on Thursday transferred key officials in Tiruchy. The development comes in the wake of officials seizing Rs 1 crore from a car that belonged to AIADMK functionaries. Collector S Sivarasu and SP P Rajan were transferred to non-election post. S Divyadarshini was posted as the new Collector and A Mayilvaganan as the new district SP. The ECI also shunted out sub collector Nishant Krishna and posted Vishnu Mahajan in his place.
