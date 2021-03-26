Rs 3.5 cr seized from DMK candidate’s properties

Tiruvannamalai :

Incidentally, the searches happened on a day when DMK president MK Stalin was in town to campaign for the party’s candidates, including Velu. A 20-member I-T team entered the premises around 11 am after Velu and Stalin, who stayed there on Wednesday night, left for the campaign in Tiruvannamalai town. The campus on the Tiruvannamalai – Tirukovilur road houses a medical college and hospital, two engineering colleges, an arts and science college, a CBSE school, and residences of Velu and his wife.





Tiruchy Collector transferred:





The ECI on Thursday transferred key officials in Tiruchy. The development comes in the wake of officials seizing Rs 1 crore from a car that belonged to AIADMK functionaries. Collector S Sivarasu and SP P Rajan were transferred to non-election post. S Divyadarshini was posted as the new Collector and A Mayilvaganan as the new district SP. The ECI also shunted out sub collector Nishant Krishna and posted Vishnu Mahajan in his place.