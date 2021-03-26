‘Criticism of nepotism would only stunt talent’

Chennai :

Vetriazhagan is facing AIADMK strongman JCD Prabhakar who had challenged his party leader in the last election. In an interview with K Karthikeyan, Vetri responded to nepotism charges among other issues. Excerpts:





You are facing the first Assembly contest against an AIADMK strongman. How do you look at it?





Irrespective of the opponent, I am trying to put forth constructive and clean politics. If I don’t do that, I don’t deserve to be called Perasiriyar’s grandson. I have always thought of an MLA as being easily accessible. That is my core message to the people.





As a candidate, have you identified the issues and solutions for Villivakkam?





There are so many issues like flooding, traffic congestion and land issues. I started gathering data about the issues in the constituency. I would ensure that I understand the problems better and give them the right solution.





Does a minor issue like traffic congestion require an MLA’s intervention?





It is one of the issues that needs to be addressed. Access to clean water is also an issue in some areas. It may look small, but it becomes a major problem when it affects more areas. I am trying to have an app that would enable people to register their grievances and get them addressed.





Being a grandson of Perasiriyar, you, like Udhayanidhi Stalin, are facing nepotism charges. Does it affect you?





If a journalist, actor, or doctor’s son or daughter likes to follow her/his parent’s profession, would we blame them? If my children follow my work, I cannot stop them. Such criticism would only stunt a talent. If they want to serve, let them. Without heirs, there is no talent transfer at all.





But MLA ticket is determined by influences. AIADMK uses it as one of the major poll planks against DMK…





It is nothing but political animosity. One would be surprised to see the way Udhayanidhi is working. How can such criticisms be a deterrent to the kind of service he’s been engaged in? Just because someone is the son or daughter of a leader, it does not become a point to be noted.





What did you learn from your late grandfather, a Dravidian veteran?





Simplicity. The whole inspiration for the app was derived from Perasiriyar. His doors were always open for people. In today’s context, we need a tool to do that. The app would be that tool.





Given your background, can people expect you to be in the cabinet?





One can be ambitious to do something worthwhile, but not too desirous.





In your assessment, what is the most pressing issue that influences voters?





Price rise is an issue in all elections. There are people who fill only two or one liter of petrol in their vehicle, because a difference of Rs 10 or Rs 20 is very important to the common man. I really want to find a solution for flooding and littering problem in my constituency.