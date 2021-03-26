Constituency Watch - Gudiyattam to witness women fight for change

Vellore :

Though the top four contestants are women, the intense fight will be between AIADMK’s G Paritha and DMK’s V Amalu. The other women in the fray include Jayanthi Padmanabhan (AMMK), who is trying her luck for the third time, and R vKalaiyenthiri of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.





Located adjacent to Andhra Pradesh, Gudiyattam town has been witnessing heavy traffic leading to frequent bottlenecks, that irk the residents. A long-pending ring road, bypass road, reducing traffic congestion in the town and a bridge across the Goundanya Mahanadi, which cuts the town in half during monsoons, are some major issues which the new incumbent will have to face and complete.





Home to match manufacturing, handloom weaving, coir pith units and agriculture, people in the area feel that their constituency has never been given the importance it deserves. The constituency comprises Pernambut taluk and parts of Gudiyattam taluk. “Pernambut’s demands include completion of the Badrapalli dam and a solution to the vexed bus stand issue,” said Pernambut resident and Vellore rural congress committee president G Suresh Kumar.





Constituents here are unforgiving when candidates do not deliver. In 2011, CPI’s K Lingamuthu, who won here, was defeated by AIADMK’s Jayanthi Padmanabhan in 2016. The latter, who was disqualified when she moved to the AMMK, came a distant third when she contested the by-poll in 2019. However, locals reasoned that her moving to AMMK was a betrayal of late chief minister Jayalalithaa, who gave her the ticket, which was won by DMK’s S Kathavarayan. However, the seat is now vacant as Kathavarayan died in February 2020. Also, the national flag raised on the ramparts of the red fort in New Delhi on August 15, 1947, was woven in Gudiyattam.