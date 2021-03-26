DMK will not be cowed down by politically motivated I-T raids, says Durai Murugan

The DMK on Thursday condemned the I-T raids at its district secretary EV Velu’s premises in Tiruvannamalai and said the politically motivated raids were done to intimidate the party.
Chennai: Shortly after I-T sleuths raided the places of EV Velu, including a guest house where DMK president MK Stalin was camping, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan told reporters at his Kotturpuram residence that I-T sleuths have the right to raid, but we (DMK) think that it was done with a political motive as the guest house in which our leader was staying was also raided. Registering his strong condemnation, Durai Murugan said that they had raided the room of the person, who would be the Chief Minister of the State in two weeks in an indecent manner. “AIADMK has sensed defeat. Hence, it has engaged the Centre to unleash an I-T raid on us. Our cadre will not be cowed down by this. We will work more energetically. Unable to beat DMK in poll fray, AIADMK and their ally BJP are engaging in such abuse of power. This is against democratic norms and indecent,” he said.
