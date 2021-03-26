Sonia skips TN tour, Rahul to campaign for one day

Chennai :

Besides, Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu even confirmed Rahul Gandhi would restrict his campaign to one day for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.





A highly placed TNCC source confirmed that Rahul would campaign for the party candidate in Velachery before starting to Salem for the rally, in which all leaders of the alliance would participate under the leadership of DMK president MK Stalin. Rahul, who will be arriving in Chennai on March 28 morning, would head to Velachery straightway, where he would campaign for JM Haroon’s son Haasan, before boarding a flight to Salem on March 28. The TNCC source confirmed that the rally would be the only campaign program of Rahul for the assembly polls. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would visit the State after her brother’s one-day campaign.



