OPS’ remarks on Sasi merger sparks fresh row

Chennai :

Supporters of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami were upset that the party coordinator appeared to make overtures to Sasikala directly against Palaniswami’s public stance. However, another set of seniors claimed that it wasn’t a new development, and it is part of a strategic move by OPS.





“Panneerselvam willing to welcome Sasikala is nothing new. We do not want the AMMK to spoil the victory of our candidates in the southern belt and the delta region and hence the soft approach towards Sasikala. A negative campaign against AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala may not work well with this vote bank, which is why he is playing it safe by not ruling out the option of working with Sasikala in future,” said an AIADMK senior leader on the condition of anonymity.





In an interview to Thanthi TV, Panneerselvam had stated that the current AIADMK set up was functioning democratically and if VK Sasikala chose to accept the current set up of the party, the merger is feasible. Even earlier, he had clarified that the merger should be linked to humanitarian grounds pointing out that there is nothing wrong in considering the reinduction of Sasikala, who has travelled with Amma for decades,” the party senior pointed out.





“It was the stern decision of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that kept AMMK merging with the AIADMK,” the party senior said adding that in the event of the party receiving a drubbing in the hands of the DMK under Palaniswami’s leadership, his ability to steer the party forward would become questionable.





“Fresh rounds of AIADMK – AMMK merger talks which failed ahead of the elections will be then re-started,” a highly placed source close to Panneerselvam said.