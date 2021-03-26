Fishermen to support AIADMK

Chennai :

“We looked at the DMK manifesto and were shocked to learn that it contains several schemes that are against the welfare of the fishermen community. While many claims that the manifesto of DMK is a hero, it is a villain for fishermen community,” said K Bharathi, President, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association (SIFWA)





Apart from SIFWA, fishermen associations such as Tamil Nadu Fishermen Progressive Association, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association, Traditional Fishermen Association, All India Traditional Fishermen Association, Fishermen Community Front and Tamil Nadu Rationalist Fishermen Association together addressed media and expressed their support to the AIADMK.





Bharathi said that fishermen community across the State have been protesting against the Sethu Samudram shipping canal project, but DMK has stated the project as a dream project of fishermen and has assured to implement it. “Livelihood of fishermen in six coastal districts will be lost completely if Sethu Samudram project is implemented,” said Bharathi.





Many such promises are against the interests of the fishermen community and for this reason, we will support AIADMK and will commence campaigns against DMK in fishermen hamlets from Sunday, added Bharathi.