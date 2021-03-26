Vanniyar reservation becomes twin-edged sword for AIADMK

Chennai :

According to AIADMK insiders, the decision on the reservation that came at a time when the elections were just around the corner, which helped the party to woo the PMK and perhaps also the Vanniyar votes, has had a cascading effect among other communities.The party candidates were finding it difficult to reach out to the leaders of other communities in the southern and Delta regions where caste equations play a role in deciding the chances of victory. There have been instances in Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli and Tiruchy where the AIADMK candidates have felt that the caste outfits were unhappy with the move.





On Thursday, sulking AIADMK MLA Karunas, who had earlier complained that his Mukkulathor caste members were being sidelined by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, was detained at his house. Police there said Karunas was kept under preventive detention following his threat to show black flag to the CM during his campaign in Sivaganga. The corrections by the leaders have not gone well among the candidates contesting in north Tamil Nadu, where the Vanniyar votes are concentrated. Meanwhile, a 37-year old man was held for creating a flutter during a campaign by Palaniswami at Usilampatti on Thursday.