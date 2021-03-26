Vijayakant campaigns in city after 2 yrs

Chennai :

Vijayakant, who commenced his campaign in Gummudipoondi, on Wednesday, continued his campaign in Egmore and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituencies for Prabhu and Sekar, both DMDK candidates. As Vijayakant could not stand, special hydraulic equipment was fitted in the campaign vehicle, which took him to the top from where he waved his hands and did not address the crowd. Following Pulianthope, he went to Villivakkam and concluded his campaign in the Avadi constituency.





Premalatha tests negative





Meanwhile, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, who initially refused to undergo COVID-19 tests, tested negative for the infection. Recently, DMDK deputy secretary LK Sudhish, who tested positive, had accompanied Premalatha during the filing of nomination. Health department officials, on Wednesday morning, insisted Premalatha get tested. But as she was in the midst of the campaign, she initially refused.





Later, Premalatha along with 12 other party functionaries, who were close to Sudhish, underwent COVID-19 tests. Following the results, Premalatha continued her campaign in Virudhachalam. During her campaign, Premalatha asked people to consider that Vijayakant himself is contesting in the Virudhachalam constituency this time and to cast their vote for the ‘Murasu’ symbol. She also informed the voters of Virudhachalam that Vijayakant will visit Virudhachalam next week and asked them to participate in large numbers for the meeting.