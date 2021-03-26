BJP will drag AIADMK down, says Mutharasan

All BJP candidates will lose their deposits in the Assembly polls, said CPI state secretary R Mutharasan in Thanjavur on Thursday.
Thiruchirapalli: Campaigning for the DMK candidate in Tiruvaiyaru, Mutharasan said, “The Chief Minister says, only when a state government has close association with the Centre, it would be beneficial to get development projects. This is something unusual on the part of a CM.” There is nothing wrong being friendly with the Centre, but the state should not be a slave to the Centre and act like a bonded labourer, Mutharasan said. “The AIADMK will be ruined by the BJP as the latter got 20 seats in the Assembly polls by threatening. And at the same time, both AIADMK and BJP will lose their deposits in the election,” he claimed.
Conversations