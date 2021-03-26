Sarathkumar blames Dravidian majors for playing caste politics

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) leader R Sarathkumar on Thursday said that both the AIADMK and DMK should be ousted as they have failed to protect the welfare of people in the state.
Coimbatore: “The DMK and AIADMK were the reasons behind promoting caste politics in Tamil Nadu,” said Sarath kumar, campaigning for MNM Singanallur constituency candidate R Mahendran. Appealing the public to vote for all MNM candidates to bring about a change, Sarath kumar said for him and Kamal Haasan, acting is their job, but politics is a service. The DMK and AIADMK, which were ruling the state for the last 54 years, were concerned more of their welfare rather than the people. “Hence, people are still yearning for freebies and cash doles. Both the parties have been coming to power because of their party symbols. Without their symbols, they may not be able to even secure their deposit. This is the truth,” he added.
