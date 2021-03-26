Leoni’s talk to hail native cow milk turns sour over body shaming of women

Coimbatore :

Leoni said that foreign cows yield 40 litres of milk in an hour once a machine is latched to its udder. “By consuming that milk, our women have become fat like a balloon. Earlier, a woman’s figure looked like number 8, so that they could comfortably rest their child on their hips. But now, the child gets slipped away as women have put on weight to become like a barrel by consuming the milk of foreign cows. Our children have also become fat after consuming the milk,” he said speaking from an open vehicle for Thondamuthur Assembly constituency candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy.





Though, Leoni made the remark to draw a comparison to the goodness of milk yielded by native cows and to praise Sivasenapathy, the disparaging comments against women has landed the anchor in trouble by inviting the wrath of netizens.





People who were listening to his speech even broke out in laughter and gave a round of applause. However, the video, shared widely on social media turned out be an issue of debate with many, including Gayathri Raguram, president of BJP’s Art and Culture Wing, demanding the party high command to initiate action him for his derogatory comments against women.





Incidentally, Sivasenapathy is the managing trustee of Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation (SKCRF), an NGO working to protect the native breeds of cattle.