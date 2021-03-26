MNM a tool for growth, please use it: Kamal

Madurai :

Campaigning at Sholinganallur in Chennai on Thursday, “You are (voters) showing loyalty to the DMK and AIADMK for 50 years. But are they loyal to you? They made money for next seven generations. What about your next generation?” Kamal asked the gathering.





Kamal, who is contesting from Coimabatore South seat, returned to Chennai to participate in election rallies supporting MNM candidates in the city in Pallavaram, Sholinganallur and Mylapore.





At Sholinganallur, the actor-politician alleged the rulers of the state of deliberately failing to alleviate poverty. “They do not want poverty to be abolished so that they can use you during the elections. I pay my income tax regularly thinking that it would go to the public welfare. But, they are preventing it from reaching you,” he added.





Taking a dig at AIADMK’s promise of free washing machine at a rally in Tambaram, Kamal said the former rulers of the state put Rs 65,000 debt on every citizen of the city. “That is where the freebies like washing machines are coming.”





Pinning hopes on young voters, he claimed every youngster in the state has become campaigner for Makkal Needhi Maiam as they are imploring their families, who are loyal to Dravidian parties, to cast votes to MNM to see a change. “Young voters can change the vicious cycle into a virtuous cycle,” he added.





Earlier campaigning in Madurai late on Wednesday, citing MNM alliance as a victorious front, Kamal said, his party cadre would strive hard to enhance economic growth in Aruppukottai and Virudhunagar.