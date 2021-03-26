Put a full stop to ‘cash for votes:’ Seeman to voters

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NMK) leader Seeman on Thursday urged voters to end the ‘cash for vote’ culture in the state.
Coimbatore: “They (both DMK and AIADMK) thought of buying a vote for Rs 500, but it has now gone up to Rs 5,000 because of parties like us. Even people desire for the money as they have come to a mindset that nothing would happen, whosoever comes to power. If we sell our votes, then politicians tend to sell our country. The last weapon to decide on the future for every citizen is the vote,” he said while campaigning in Namakkal. The NMK leader also raised suspicion on the long gap between the day of voting and day of counting as it is intended to give room for malpractices. “Both DMK and AIADMK have been betraying people by just offering attractive schemes,” he added.
