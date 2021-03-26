AIADMK ready to meet all demands, says EPS

Madurai :

The AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu delivers good service to the people and the party founded by MG Ramachandran is all about enhancing people’s welfare, especially the poor and improving their living standards, he added. After MGR, J Jayalalithaa, former CM fulfilled MGR’s dreams. While the AIADMK leader protected the interests of people in the state, the DMK leader protected his family members, said the Chief Minister.





Stating that Law and Order during DMK regime was bad, Palaniswami said, Tamil Nadu remains an oasis of peace and people are comfortable as there is no caste and religious conflict in the 10-year AIADMK rule.





Slamming DMK president MK Stalin for indulging in false propaganda against his government and allies, the Chief Minister said his government is serving the people continuously through a plethora of schemes.





The AIADMK is the voice of the people and works for their welfare, but DMK is the party concerned only about its family, he added.





Earlier, at Othakadai, the Chief Minister urging people to vote for the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, said DMK was an arrogant party which usurped lands from the poor and Jayalalithaa retrieved nearly16,000 acres of such lands through the Anti Land Grabbing Cell so far.





Listing various schemes like kudimaramathu and surplus power situation in the state, Palaniswami said DMK’s only aim is to loot money and not serve the people.