EC shunts out Trichy Collector, SP in poll-bound TN

Chennai :

The EC said the decision is based on the report of special observers. In a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the EC said the issue relates to "seizure of Rs 1 crore in Tiruchirappalli". Based on a communication from the CEO, the EC said it has approved the transfer of P Rajan, district SP to a non- election post. Similarly, the poll panel approved the transfer of collector S Sivarasu to a non-poll assignment. It also transferred Nishant Krishna, sub collector, Srirangam in that district to a non-election post. The EC approved posting of new officers in place of those shunted out, replacing Rajan with A Myilvaganan and Sivarasu with S Divyadharshini. Elections to 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6.



