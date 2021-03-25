Cash for votes complaints surface as TN polling date nears

Thiruchirapalli :

Based on complaints and political intelligence, the ECI has also begun the second phase of transferring officials in the ranks of Collectors, SPs and IGs. Action is being taken for not adhering to the model code of conduct and observers are periodically sending their reports directly to the ECI. Transfers are likely to continue till the polling date, a top official told DT Next.





Earlier in the day, the ECI shunted out Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani, who is also the district election officer of Coimbatore. He was replaced by S Nagarajan.





So far three major cases involving cash transfer and inducement to voters have been received by the Election Department. Cash inducement cases have been registered in Chennai and Karur. Also, cash seizures of more than Rs 10 lakh have been handed over to the Income Tax Department to track the source of money. In the case of unaccounted cash seizures from traders and farmers, the money is being returned to them after the necessary investigation. Videos and defamatory content spread on social media are being forwarded to the ECI IT wing in Delhi and based on their instructions, action will be taken in Chennai, CEO Satyabrata Sahoo said.





Collectors have also begun the last training class session for the staff to be deployed on poll duty. Election officials have also released the revised list of supplementary rolls under which the total electorate of TN stands at 6,28,69,955 voters.





Officials seize Rs 1 cr, secure AIADMK functionaries





The Tiruchy flying squad seized Rs 1 crore cash abandoned near a car at Pettavaithalai in Tiruchy-Karur bypass on Tuesday night and four people, including three AIADMK functionaries, were secured. A car owned by the Musiri MLA and AIADMK candidate M Selvarasu’s son was also seized. “Since the seizure is more than Rs 50 lakh, we would recommend the IT Department to conduct a probe,” Srirangam Sub-Collector Nishandh Krishna said. Meanwhile, the squad also seized gold jewellery weighing about 8 kg and worth Rs 3 crore at the MGR Central.