Interview: ‘No anti-incumbency wave against EPS government’

Chennai :

Though we miss ‘Amma’ (J Jayalalithaa) in this elections, the public continues to like the party just as in the days of ‘Amma’, says Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, who had completed his five-year term with four years of back-to-back political turmoil post the demise of Jayalalithaa. In an interview with CS Kotteswaran, Dhanapal recalls his tough days in managing Assembly proceedings with the participation of a strong opposition





In the absence of AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, what is the response on the ground?





•We all miss Amma in this election for sure. But people still remember Amma because of her dedicated life to Tamil Nadu people. Hence there is no change in people’s mindset. They are responding to the party the same way they did when Amma was alive.





The AIADMK has fielded you again from Avinashi constituency and how is the voters’ response to the ruling party which has completed ten years of rule?





•There is enormous support for the ruling party. As far as my experience this government has gained more trust as it has been consistently delivering its promise.





As an outgoing Speaker, do you believe that you will again be given the post in the next Assembly?





•That is up to the party and its high command to decide on the next speaker.





As a Speaker, what were the toughest decisions you took?





•Handling the confidence vote which took place in the assembly against the government and the subsequent action and the decision on the 18 MLAs were tough decisions to take.





The DMK has been saying that there is a visible anti-incumbency wave across the state and the BJP-led centre. How will western Tamil Nadu, a stronghold of AIADMK, respond in the upcoming elections?





•This govt doesn’t have anti-incumbency and I don’t believe in the campaign that the AIADMK is strong only in Western TN. The party is strong across the state in all the 234 Assembly seats and wining prospects are bright.





What are your strengths in the constituency?





•We have done a lot of field works and the government has achieved constituency-based development and achievement in infrastructure. My work as an MLA in my constituency has helped me to gain public confidence. Further my party cadres campaign is certainly a huge strength for me.





What is your poll promise for the voters of the Avinashi constituency?





•When I contested polls in 2016, I gave several promises, in which the prominent promise was the Athikadavu Avinashi drinking water recharge scheme, which is already under progress. I have fulfilled 90 per cent of the constituency-wise promises which I made in 2016. I am giving exclusive poll promises for every village I am visiting. I am also confident that I will deliver the new promises in the next five years.