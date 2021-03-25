RTI activists of MNM launch ‘zero budget campaign’

Chennai :

“We are in social service for the past 15 years. We want the public to become a stakeholder in our campaign by contributing to the election expense. So those candidates like us with a track record of social service could contest the polls and represent them in the assembly, ” said MNM’s Pallavaram candidate Senthil Arumugam who is also general secretary of Satta Panchayat Iyakkam.





The conventional politicians from big parties like AIADMK and DMK who are contesting the polls consider it as an investment to earn more if they win the election, he said, adding that there are candidates who could afford election expenditure with the good intention of serving the people.





“We want no with a track record of credible social service and political aspiration should stay away from contesting polls fearing the expenditure.





“We want to show through our initiative that the public would support the poll campaign of the candidates with credibility, ” he said, adding that within 24 hours, he was able to collect Rs 75,000.





MNM’s Tambaram candidate Siva Elango said that he met the initial election expenditure through the funds collected from the friends and well-wishers.





For the rest of the campaign, we intend to collect the fund from the public to meet expenditure, ” he said, adding that he along with Senthil Arumugam have been running Satta Panchayat Iyakkam with the funds collected from the public.





“We have published our monthly statement of accounts for 87 months on our website. We will also detail the funds collected for the poll expenditure in a transparent way, ” he said.